SUGAR LAND, Texas - A Sugar Land resident went to bed $1 million richer Feb. 9, the Texas Lottery announced Thursday.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the lucky ticket at the Timewise Food Store #847 at 16760 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, 1-2-3-7-39, but not the red Powerball number, 25.

