Sugar Land police looking for burglary suspect caught on surveillance video

A surveillance camera captured a man that Sugar Land police said broke into several condos.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police are looking for a man who they believe broke into several luxury condominiums last month.

Surveillance video, which police recently released, shows the man walking into the condo and leaving with what detectives believe is a bag of stolen items.

The incident happened in the middle of the day on Aug. 20 at the City Plaza at Town Square at 2299 Lone Star Drive, according to police.

VIDEO: Sugar Land condo break-in surveillance video

Surveillance video shows a man casually walking through a gated entrance just before 2 p.m. that day. Police said he broke into three condos. A resident's doorbell camera shows the suspect on the first floor. In each instance, police said the doors were pried open, personal belonging were found scattered and items were missing.

"It's unusual for this area, so it is surprising," said resident Terry Manzoor.

A third camera shows the man walking out with a big bag of items, which police believe are the stolen items. Police are describing the man as partially bald with a goatee, about 6 feet or 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing around 260 to 300 pounds.

For now, residents said there were signs up at the condo.

"I always make sure I lock my doors, even when I go down to check the mail, so that's the best thing [to do]," Manzoor said.

Sugar Land police are asking that if anybody recognizes or knows that suspect in video footage to contact Sugar Land Police at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crimes Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.