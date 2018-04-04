Olympic taekwondo coach 'permanently ineligible' after sexual abuse violations, committee says

HOUSTON - Jean Lopez, a taekwondo coach originally from Sugar Land, was deemed "permanently ineligible" from participating in "any capacity in any activity or competition authorized by, organized by, or under the auspices of the

United States Olympic Committee, the national governing bodies recognized by the (U.S. Olympic Committee), and/or a Local Affiliated Organization of a national governing body recognized by the USOC," according to the SafeSport website.

SafeSport is an independent firm that is used by the U.S. Olympic Committee to 'respond" to reports of sexual misconduct, its site said.

Lopez was found to be in violation of sexual misconduct and sexual misconduct involving a minor, though the charges are subject to appeal, the SafeSport site said.

The Associated Press, which cited USA Today, said Mandy Meloon, a former taekwondo participant said Jean Lopez molested her in 1997 when she was 16 and that an FBI agent interviewed her for roughly two hours. She told USA Today that she provided names of other women who said they were abused by the Lopez, his brother, Steven and others in the sport.

