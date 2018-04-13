Sugar Land HOA in dispute with provider over trash collection

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A Sugar Land neighborhood wants more than $17,000 back from its trash provider after the company did not pick up garbage for weeks, according to the homeowners association.

The Park Pointe neighborhood homeowners association said Eco Waste and Recycling neglected picking up trash for weeks.

“I’m calling Eco Waste and nobody answers their phone. I email them, and it’s like I’m being ignored,” said Sandi Sepulveda, property manager for Pro-Concept Management, the company that oversees the Park Pointe HOA.

She said they’ve had a contract with the waste company since 2015. Sepulveda said that, initially, everything was fine but, over time, the garbage trucks would only come once a week instead of two times a week, as the contract said.

There are 388 homes in the Park Pointe neighborhood and homeowners pay $650 a year for their HOA fees.

Sepulveda said they have paid Eco Waste and Recycling $4,092 a month for trash pickups on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“It’s not fair to an HOA community. These homeowners pay their annual dues,” said Sepulveda. “I have homeowners calling me, (saying) 'Hey, is trash going to be picked up today?'”

Sepulveda said the service stopped last month and trash started to pile up, even though the homeowners paid their bills on March 14.

“It smelled horrible because people have food in there too,” said Sepulveda. “We had animals that were tearing up the bags. Me and my husband were going out there on Saturdays, picking up trash and taking what we could, because it was in the street.”

On its website, Eco Waste & Recycling lists its address as 2617C W. Holcombe Blvd., Apt. 565. KPRC Channel 2 News went to that location to speak with the company, but the address was a post office box.

"I want the Eco Waste to be responsible and they have a reimbursement that they need to do,” said Supelveda.

After KPRC Channel 2 News sent an email and made a phone call Thursday morning, the waste company responded to us in the evening.

The company said there have been past service issues in the Park Pointe neighborhood and it wanted to resolve the problems and work with the HOA.

After this story aired at 5 p.m., Sepulveda said a man named Hershell Hayes called her, stating that he is the owner of Eco Waste & Recycling. She said he would work to figure out what happened and pay the HOA back over time.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.