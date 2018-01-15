Stunning video: Firefighter catches falling child from burning apartment building

ATLANTA - A firefighter's life-saving catch was caught on camera in Georgia.

A child was tossed to rescuers from the third floor of a burning apartment complex.

The video was recorded from a firefighter's helmet camera on Jan. 3. The flames trapped people upstairs and forced them to throw several children to safety. The child's father desperately threw the child from a third-story balcony to a Dekab County firefighter.

Officials said 12 people, including eight children, all suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

NBC News