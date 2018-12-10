Stunning Texas holiday display honors Selena, celebrates viral hit 'Baby Shark'

BOERNE, Texas - A Christmas light display in Boerne, Texas, is celebrating Texas superstar Selena Quintanilla and the viral YouTube video, Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark.”

The Hinojosa Family Lights Hinojosa Family Lights display is a favorite light display in the community every year, and now you can watch it online.

Selena's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom":

Selena's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom":

Pinkfong's "Baby Shark":

Pinkfong's "Baby Shark":



THV11 reported Hinojosa and his family started the display four years ago, and every year, they add more to the display. The majority of the display is handmade.

In addition to Quintanilla and the viral hit, Christmas standards and songs from the Disney movie "Coco" are played on the display, the lights moving with the music.

The light display, which features approximately 100,000 lights, is on from Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a little later on the weekends. On rainy days, the display will be turned off.

The display will run until Jan. 6, THV11 reported.



