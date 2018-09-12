Students, staff treated after gas leak near northwest Houston school

A child is loaded into an ambulance near the site of a gas leak at a northwest Houston church on Sept. 12, 2018.

HOUSTON - A gas leak Wednesday near a northwest Houston school led to students and staff being treated by medical personnel.

The leak was reported about 9 a.m. at a church near the corner of Watonga Boulevard and West 43rd Street.

A spokeswoman for the KIPP Nexus school on Watonga Boulevard said that several students and staff members received medical treatment because of the leak.

Houston firefighters said in a tweet that nine children and five adults were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation.

Firefighters said that 20 children evacuated voluntarily from St. Ambrose Catholic School, which is also near the scene of the gas leak.

School officials said in written statement that the leak was capped shortly after it was reported. The entire statement follows:

"This morning, a gas leak was reported at a nearby church. Upon learning this, our school leadership immediately called the Houston Fire Department, and as a precaution, we moved into shelter in place mode to keep all students and staff safe. The school nurse and paramedics were on site to check on all students and adults who reported feeling ill and parents were notified immediately. Fortunately, the gas leak was capped shortly after being reported and those who felt better were cleared to return to normal activities. In an abundance of caution, any students and adults who felt ill were transferred to local hospitals for additional treatment. Today was a regularly scheduled half day and school was dismissed at Noon. We have communicated with our families and will continue to do so."

