Students seen in video throwing trash out of HISD school bus

HOUSTON - Several students from a Houston Independent School District alternative school face additional punishment after being caught on camera throwing trash out of their school bus onto passing cars as they traveled home.

WATCH: Students throw trash out of HISD school bus

It happened Monday at the intersection of Westheimer and Chimney Rock roads during the evening commute.

The driver who recorded the video does not want to be identified, but told Channel 2 News the students were throwing garbage, gesturing and yelling at drivers for five minutes before he could pull out his cellphone.

"We noticed kids hanging out the bus and throwing things out the window -- a piece of paper ... a plastic bottle," he said.

At one point they threw a plastic bag that landed on a nearby BMW.

The driver of that vehicle is seen getting out of his car while stopped at a red light, retrieving the bag, then throwing it back at the bus.

Moments later, someone throws what appears to be a pizza box out the bus window.

In a statement to Channel 2 News, HISD said:

"As a result of this incident being brought to our attention, Transportation Services and the school's administration have decided to decrease the number of students on the route and we are working to add a bus monitor to assist with student behavior."

The district said there are 50 students assigned to the route but it doesn't know how many were on the bus that day. The district said it will add a bus so there will only be 25 students per bus on that route.

HISD said the students involved in the incident attend Secondary Discipline Alternative Education Program, a school where students are sent on a temporary basis for getting in trouble.

The district said appropriate action will be taken against those students for violating the student code of conduct.

