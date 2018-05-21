Student with gun arrested on campus of League City school, district says

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A student who brought an unloaded gun on the campus of League City Intermediate School was arrested Monday morning, according to officials.

Clear Creek Independent School District said the student was in the Student Center when another student reported the issue to an assistant principal.

The student was in possession of an unloaded handgun and was arrested by Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to the district.

The district sent a letter to parents that read:

"Dear Parents,

"Maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for students at League City Intermediate is our top priority, which is why I am writing you today. This morning a student reported to an Assistant Principal that another student had brought a weapon to school. The student in question had not reported to any classes and was in the Student Center at the time of the report.

"The student was found in possession of an unloaded handgun and was immediately arrested by the Galveston County Sheriff Liaison Officer stationed at the campus.

"I realize this news is unsettling in light of recent events. School is continuing as scheduled today. Please contact me if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Kim Brouillard

Principal"

