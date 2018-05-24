Student, teacher collect works of art to show solidarity for Santa Fe shooting victims, families

SANTA FE, Texas - For students like Daniela Betancourt, art is much more than just a class.

"I like to call it my first home away from home," she said about art class. "From art I get serenity and the feeling of peace."

When the Santa Fe High School gunman targeted the art class, Betancourt and her art teacher, Megan Carpenter, felt powerless.

"A lot of kids were really upset," Betancourt said.

They felt like they should do something so they posted a flyer on Facebook and Twitter asking for #ArtForSantaFe.

My HS is 14 miles from Santa Fe HS. We are deeply affected by the shooting. Since art students were impacted most in this tragedy, our Art Honor Society has decided collect artwork submissions for a show in mid-June to demonstrate solidarity with SFHS. RT! #ARTFORSANTAFE pic.twitter.com/BcWoLhHRCf — Daniela Betancourt (@Danibetancourt_) May 22, 2018

Little did they know, their idea would become a movement.

"It's already over 70 schools from California to New York," Betancourt said.

The first piece of art submitted was by a sixth-grader named Cindy from Lewisville. Another was posted online by Amanda from Massachusetts.

"It feels really enriching and it feels like we're united," Betancourt said.

The proceeds from the art show in June will go to the victims and families of the Texas school shooting.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.