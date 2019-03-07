Student stabbed in eye during argument with another student, police say

HOUSTON - A southwest Houston middle school student was critically injured Wednesday after being stabbed in the eye by another student, according to police.

The incident was reported about 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Bellaire Boulevard and Rookin Street.

According to Houston police, witnesses reported that the 14-year-old victim got into an argument with another juvenile and was then stabbed. The second juvenile fled the scene, heading east on Bellaire Boulevard, according to police.

Police said Houston Independent School District police were originally investigating the case, but Houston Police Department investigators were brought in when the victim’s condition worsened.

HISD officials issued the following statement about the incident:

“Police are investigating an occurrence that took place off-campus, after dismissal (Wednesday) near Jane Long Academy that resulted in a student being seriously injured. Counselors will be on campus (Thursday) to offer support and guidance to students.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

