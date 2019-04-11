Student shot while playing outside Sterling High School, officials say

HOUSTON - A high school student was shot Wednesday while he was playing at Sterling High School, according to school officials.
The student was shot around 5 p.m.
Officials said he was struck by a stray bullet that was fired from a nearby apartment complex in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road.
District officials said the boy was shot in the arm.
Officials also said police are investigating "off-campus criminal activity which may be connected" to the shooting.
The Houston Independent School District released the following statement on the incident:
"After school, one of our students was struck by a bullet which injured his arm while he played outside at Sterling High School. Police are investigating off-campus criminal activity which may be connected to the student’s injury. We are cooperating fully with the police investigation."
