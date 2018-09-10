Student removed from campus after gun found in vehicle, officials say

CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress Creek High School student was removed from campus after authorities found a gun in his vehicle, according to district officials.

The gun was found during a parking lot sweep Monday, officials said.

The student was identified and removed from campus.

A Cypress-Fairbanks Police Department K9 unit made the discovery.

The age and name of the person who brought the gun was not available.

Here is the district's statement:

"Identification and intervention of possible threats are key components of CFISD’s Safety and Security Action Plan. After a firearm was discovered in a student’s car during a random sweep of the student parking lot, the student was quickly identified and removed from campus. Law enforcement is investigating. We work diligently to maintain a safe school environment for every student and staff member and are grateful to the Cypress-Fairbanks Police Department for taking a proactive approach to safety."

