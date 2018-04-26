Student found with unloaded gun at southwest Houston middle school, officials say

HOUSTON - A sixth-grade student is facing criminal charges after being accused of bringing an unloaded gun to Pin Oak Middle School.

According to Houston ISD, the student was found with the gun on Tuesday afternoon after another student reported the gun.

HISD police then detained the student accused of bringing the gun.

The district said it is now looking into claims that the student in question was threatened by at least one other student.

Here is the district's statement about the incident:

A Pin Oak Middle School student was discovered with an unloaded gun Tuesday afternoon. The student was detained and faces criminal charges, as well as appropriate action in accordance with the student code of conduct. After the arrest, administrators were made aware of allegations that the student had been threatened by at least one other student. This claim is under investigation. The safety of our students is our top priority. As such, we encourage all students to come forward and report any threats or bullying to campus staff.



