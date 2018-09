PASADENA, Texas - A train that is stuck on some tracks is causing delays Thursday for some school buses in Pasadena.

According to a Facebook post on the page for the Pasadena Independent School District, the train is stuck on the tracks at State Highway 3 and Shaver Street.

“Some buses are stuck in traffic and many are having to reroute,” the post read in part.

Officials asked parents to be patient and understanding.

PLEASE SHARE. 6:50 am Attention Parents: There may be some delays this morning with some of our buses. There is a... Posted by Pasadena Independent School District on Thursday, September 27, 2018

