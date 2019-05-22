Strip club altercation ends with two hit in drive-by shooting, police say

Two people were shot after an altercation that started at a strip club ended in a drive-by shooting, police said.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on the intersection of Beechnut Street and the Southwest Freeway.

Officers said a few patrons got into some sort of altercation at a strip club near the Southwest Freeway before leaving the business.

The two groups started driving down the freeway when one of the groups opened fire on the other, police said.

Both people in a silver Mustang were hit in the head, one was shot twice and the other was grazed, according to police.

The driver of the Mustang exited Beechnut and called 911. They were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the other vehicle - a white BMW - kept driving on the Southwest Freeway. Police said it is unclear if the people in the Mustang shot back.

Investigators are working to learn more details about the shooting and possible gunmen involved in the incident. Police said they are not sure how many people were in the second vehicle.

