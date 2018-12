KATY, Texas - Katy police said three robberies near Katy Mills Mall are related.

On Saturday between 8:50 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., three robberies were reported within a 3-mile radius.

One happened at the mall and the others happened nearby.

Police said three men and one women were reportedly involved in the robberies. One of them had a gun and demanded the victims' property, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

