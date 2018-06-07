Street towing threats lead to tense confrontation at graduation party

HOUSTON - Rita Joubran said 60 family members were at her home on Thursday to celebrate her daughter's high school graduation.

"It was just supposed to be a very happy evening," she said.

That's why she was confused when a Harris County sheriff's deputy knocked on her door in the middle of the party.

"They said they got a complaint that the music was too loud and we had to move the cars that were parked in front of the cul-de-sac," Joubran said.

The family said none of the cars was illegally parked.

"They're in front of my house ... blocking my driveway. No one else's. She said (the deputy), 'If you don't have them moved, I'll have the tow trucks move them for you,'" Joubran said.

In a statement to Channel 2 News, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said, "Upon arrival, a deputy found vehicles blocking traffic on a public roadway and requested wreckers after initial attempts to have the vehicle owners voluntarily move them were unsuccessful."

Within minutes, more than a dozen tow trucks arrived.

"And then it just got out of hand," Joubran said.

Tow truck drivers and partygoers took turns pushing and shoving each other.

"I went to work the next day with a swollen nose. It was terrible," Joubran's cousin, Lauren Rouhana Rassi, said.

Rassi said a female tow truck driver assaulted her that night.

"I said, 'Whoa, what's happening?' And no sooner did those words leave my mouth (then) that tow truck driver turned around, said, 'Get the "F" off me' and my head went back," she said.

In the end, no cars were towed and no one was arrested.

The family said they plan to pursue criminal charges against the tow truck company involved and possibly a civil lawsuit.

