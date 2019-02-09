Street racing suspect hits vehicle with child inside in high-speed chase, officials say

KATY, Texas - A high-speed chase came to a crashing conclusion Saturday.

State troopers were chasing the male driver after they say he was involved in street racing.

The crash happened on Grand Parkway at Highland Knolls Drive in Fort Bend County.

The chase started in the 24000 block of Merchants Way.

Troopers went to that location after learning about street racing from social media.

Fort Bend County deputies said Texas Department of Public Safety officers were trying to break up the group when one of the drivers sped away.

Troopers chased the car, which was going roughly 100 mph, deputies said.

The driver was southbound on the Grand Parkway near Highland Knolls when he hit a blue Honda. The driver and child inside the Honda are OK.

As for the speed racing suspect, his car flipped and rolled over.

He has been taken to an area hospital and could face charges once he is released.

