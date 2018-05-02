Street racer arrested after being clocked at 90 mph in 35 mph zone, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with racing on a freeway after he was clocked at 90 mph in a 35 mph speed zone, according to Harris County deputies.

Authorities said Johnathon Warford was driving one of two vehicles that were stopped at a red light and revving their engines Saturday in the 13700 block of T.C. Jester Boulevard.

Authorities said when the light turned green, both vehicles sped away at a high rate of speed, racing each other.

A deputy was able to pull over Warford after clocking the vehicles racing at 90 mph, according to authorities.

“Johnathon Warford was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with racing on a highway. His bond was set at $500 out of County Court 13,” Constable Mark Herman said.

