Stranger-danger: Man offers Humble ISD elementary student candy, to get in his van, police say

HUMBLE, Texas - A Humble Independent School District student was approached by a man who offered her candy and asked her to get into his van, according to a letter sent home to parents.

Humble ISD police said a fifth-grade girl was walking from Oak Forest Elementary School to meet her mother when she was approached by a man driving a gold-colored van near Kingwood Glen and Kristen Pine Drive.

Police said the man drove beside her and asked, "Do you want some candy? Come with me." Police said the girl ignored the man and continued to walk to meet her mother. Police said a passenger in the rear of the van described as a teenage girl with red hair opened the door and asked the girl, "Do you know this person? Don't talk to strangers!" and the van sped off.

Police said they are sending extra patrols in the area.

Humble ISD police provided the following safety tips:

Walk to and from school in groups.

If anything unusual occurs, tell an adult immediately. Time can be critical.

Never talk to strangers or accept rides from them, even if you are stranded. Call a trusted adult for transportation.

Be proactive: tour the neighborhood to identify safe and dangerous circumstances and places. Arrange for immediate access to neighbors or other trusted adults who could be contacted in an emergency.

Don’t panic. If you are afraid or have a problem, call a parent or a trusted adult.

Never tell people at your door, phone callers, or online that you are home alone.

Keep your house key hidden. Don’t give it to anyone and don’t keep it in a visible place that would tell people you are going home to an empty house.

Never get into a car, enter a home, look for a lost pet or person, or accept food or items from an adult, unless your parents know what you are doing or have identified that person as a trusted emergency contact.

Tell a trusted adult – parent, teacher or counselor – if anyone ever makes you feel uncomfortable.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Humble ISD Police Department at 281-641-7900.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.