Stranger danger alert: Man approaches Klein ISD student at bus stop, police say

KLEIN, Texas - A stranger danger alert was sent out by the Klein Independent School District Police Department after a student was approached on his way to school

The Klein Collins High School student told authorities he was waiting for his bus in Fox Hollow, a local neighborhood, when he was approached by a man in an SUV.

The man asked the student if he wanted a ride to school, officials said.

When the student said no, the man drove down the street and parked, according to authorities.

Police said the student called his mother and, when she arrived, the man drove away.

The man is described as being a heavyset white man with a mustache. He was driving a small red SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Klein ISD police at 832-249-4266 or the Harris County Constable's Office at 832-927-6200.

Here are some bus stop safety tips offered by Klein ISD police:

Stay aware of your surroundings.

If someone approaches you and asks if you need a ride, say no and immediately seek the nearest adult.

If possible, have a bus stop buddy -- someone you wait with every day.

Don't play running games or push and shove at the bus stop.

Make sure you stand at least five large steps from the road while waiting for the bus.

