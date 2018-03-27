Couple attempts to lure Cleveland ISD students with puppies and candy, police say

CLEVELAND, Texas - A man and a woman are trying to lure Cleveland Independent School District students into a van by promising them puppies, candy or both, police said.

Cleveland ISD Police Chief Rex Evans held a news conference Tuesday to discuss several topics, but the recent warning about stranger danger in the district dominated the event.

Evans said that about a dozen students in the past week have reported the couple driving around in a white utility van with very dark windows. The students range in age from 7 to 10 years old, Evans said.

The students reported that a piece of cardboard covered the license plate, Evans said.

VIDEO: Evans discusses case

Evans said all of the students reported that a bearded man, wearing sunglasses and speaking Spanish, approached the students mainly at bus stops and asked them if they wanted to look at a box of puppies, or if they would like a gift of candy.

In all cases, the students recognized the danger and did not approach the van, Evans said.

Evans said his department is working with other law enforcement agencies, bus drivers and local leaders to help track down the van and the couple.

