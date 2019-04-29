Strake Jesuit senior Matthew Boling runs sub-10 seconds in 100-meter dash

HOUSTON - A possible world record for a local high school track star from Strake Jesuit.

Senior Matthew Boling's sub-10 second performance in the 100-meter dash is under review Sunday night.

Boling clocked a 9-point-98 time during the class 6-A, Region Three track and field meet at the challenger Columbia Stadium in Webster.

Track and field officials are now trying to determine if Boling's time was wind-aided.

If his time is deemed wind-aided, it would not count as a new high school world record.

