Storms knock out power, leave trail of debris in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas - Heavy winds and rain left a trail of debris scattered throughout Kingwood neighborhoods Friday afternoon.

Strong winds knocked down trees and signs and knocked out power.

Michael Devlin, who works at the Exxon at 4501 Kingwood Drive, cleaned the gas station's parking lot until the power was restored.

"All pumps and the power is all gone,” Devlin said.

Hunter Ciprick was getting a head start on clearing out the roads by cutting trees down himself near Kingwood Drive.

“I'm cutting out as many trees as I can just because this is a lot of heavy traffic,” Ciprick said.

Kingwood resident Palmer Clark is going to have to wait on a crew to come to clean up his backyard after trees fell on his fence.

“The storm hit, and a few minutes later, the tree went down,” Clark said.

