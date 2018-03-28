Storm leaves damage in Point Blank behind as it moves towards Houston

POINT BLANK, Texas - As Wednesday's severe weather throughout southeastern Texas moves towards the Houston-area, residents have reported damage left behind in its wake.

WATCH: Point Blank storm damage

Residents reported tree limbs and debris covering the roads in Point Blank to the office of David Brandon, the emergency management coordinator.

Brandon said several power companies are responding to the affected areas to restore power and to safely clear downed power lines.

Some structures in the area sustained roof damage but there were no reported injuries from the storm, Brandon said.

