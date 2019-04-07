Cleanup underway after severe thunderstorms push through, leaving debris, thousands without power

HOUSTON - Ken Cash said that the strong winds only lasted about 10 minutes but he could tell there would be damage.

“It was like it was blowing in circles, and it just blowing really fast. I saw small branches and leaves and other debris falling around,” Cash said.

When Cash walked outside, he found a big oak tree in his front yard had been shredded in the storm -- his fence had blown over and a tree had fallen on his neighbor's home.

Much of the neighborhood in Rice Village looked the same.

“There's big branches down in the middle of the street, several locations,” Cash said.

KPRC 2 drove up and down the streets near Rice University and West University branches in the street. Neighbors were seen trying to clean up the storm debris. Residents said the damage could have been much worse.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.