Gas station clerk killed as three masked men storm store in robbery

HOUSTON - A store clerk in southwest Houston was gunned down while doing his job.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. Monday, three armed men in masks rushed inside the Exxon station on Main Street near Murworth Drive and announced it was a robbery.

The gunmen opened fire once inside, hitting three of the people in the gas station. The employee behind the counter was critically hit, officers said.

Officers said the clerk was transported to the hospital, where he passed away.

Authorities say when they got to the Exxon station, the cash register was open but after reviewing security footage, they were able to determine the men did not make off with any cash.

Police said the video showed the men shoot the clerk then run off empty-handed.

Investigators believe this robbery is connected to another robbery that happened three hours earlier at another convenience store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

