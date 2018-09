(WTHR) - A little boy in Bartholomew County, Indiana, is back behind the wheel of his favorite toy car, weeks after the original was stolen from a gas station.

Police found out about the theft and felt compelled to do something to help 5-year-old Conner Burton. So, they replaced his recent birthday gift, offering him a brand new car.

Police say they're still actively pursuing leads to find his original car.

