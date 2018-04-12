Steve Stockman, ex-Texas congressman, found guilty in fraud trial

HOUSTON - Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman was found guilty Thursday in his federal fraud trial.

Stockman was accused of conspiring to violate federal election laws during his last term in office.

Federal prosecutors said that the former congressman had conspired with two former employees to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars for his personal use.

According to the complaint, in 2011 Stockman set up a nonprofit called Life Without Limits in Las Vegas. Prosecutors said a single contributor donated $350,000 to the charity, which Stockman funneled back to himself through donations made by his employees.

Stockman served two terms in Congress, from 1995 to 1997 and then again from 2013 to 2015. He resigned to run unsuccessfully against Sen. John Cornyn in the 2014 Republican primary.

The Harris County Republican Party released a statement Thursday that read:

"During two terms in Congress, Steve Stockman represented the people of Texas's 9th congressional district (1995 to 1997) and Texas's 36th congressional district (2013 to 2015) with genuine care and concern for his constituents. He consistently sought opportunities to serve Texans in many capacities during his career.

"His conviction today in court is a sad and unfortunate conclusion to his life of public service. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as they deal with this challenging circumstance. We wish them all the best."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.