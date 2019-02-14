Steve Harvey, Mo'Nique debate Hollywood 'blackball' controversy

HOUSTON - Steve Harvey and Mo'Nique went head-to-head in a recent broadcast in which Mo'Nique repeated claims she has been "blackballed" in Hollywood since her Oscars win in 2010.

In the YouTube videos posted Wednesday, Harvey and Mo'Nique reportedly longtime friends, clashed over everything that happened following the release and success of the movie "Precious," in which Mo'Nique starred and took home the Best Supporting Actress statue.

Mo'Nique contends she was treated unfairly by movie director Lee Daniels, and producers Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, after refusing to do more Oscar campaigning, People reported.

“I said no to some powerful people,” Mo’Nique said. “I said no to Oprah Winfrey, I said no Tyler Perry, I said no to Lee Daniels and I said no to Lionsgate. The difficulty came when people that look like me, like Oprah, Tyler, Lee Daniels — and I gotta put my brother Steve [Harvey] on the list — y’all knew I was not wrong. Each one of you said to me, ‘Mo’Nique you’re not wrong.'”

In addition to the Oscars, Mo'Nique discussed her proposed boycott of Netflix last year. She claimed they showed “gender bias and color bias” against her when she was offered $500,000 for a comedy special on the streaming service while others are offered millions, such as Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Watch the full exchange on Harvey's show in the videos below.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.