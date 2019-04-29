State senator pushes for change after controversy over execution statements

HOUSTON - A state senator called out the Texas Department of Criminal Justice over how the final words of a notorious death row inmate were handled.

Sen. John Whitmire told Channel 2 that changes are already in motion. He said the Department of Criminal Justice has agreed to stop the practice used in the case of John William King.

Whitmire said any kind of statement from a death row inmate must read to the public before their execution and any written statement left behind will not be read to the public.

"Capital punishment, them without the capital get the punishment," he said.

King, a convicted murderer, left behind a written statement that was read aloud by a spokesman with the Department of Criminal Justice following King's execution last Wednesday. It read:

"Capital punishment: Them without the capital get the punishment."

King was executed for the brutal 1998 dragging death of James Byrd Jr.

Byrd was chained to the back of a pickup truck and dragged for 3 miles along a road in Jasper, Texas.

On Monday, Whitmire sent a letter to the Department of Criminal Justice demanding that the practice of reading written statements by inmates after they are executed be ended.

"I don't think it's fair to the Byrd family to have to endure anymore from King nor the people of Texas. There's his opportunity, he doesn't, they leave and they have to read in the paper the next morning his flippant remarks about the death penalty," Whitmire said.

Andy Kahan, from Crime Stoppers of Houston, has been in connection with Byrd's family throughout the years. The execution has not been easy for the family.

"It is the most mentally draining, grueling, emotional day you wouldn't wish upon anyone. I'm sure the family would agree with my thoughts and the senator's: If you have something to say, then say it at the time," Kahan said.

KPRC2 contacted the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. A spokesman told Channel 2 the department has no official comment at this time.

