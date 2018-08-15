These are the delectable foods you'll want to try at State Fair of Texas

DALLAS - If you love rich food and deep-fried concoctions while you visit the State Fair of Texas, you will probably love some of the foods that may win coveted titles later this month in the Big Texas Choice Awards.

Some of the categories include: "best taste-sweet", "best taste-savory", and "most creative"

Ten finalists have been selected, hoping to secure a coveted title.

In the sweet category, there is an arroz con leche dessert named as a finalist. It is described as a cinnamon-spiced rice ball battered and coated in puffed rice cereal. Then it is deep fried.

If a dessert taco entices you, a cotton candy taco is a semifinalist. It is described as a taco shell made from a graham-cracker waffle cone stuffed with chocolate, toasted marshmallow and organic cane-sugar cotton candy.

And for a something heartier, another semifinalist is deep-fried shepherd’s pie: potato balls made with shredded cheddar cheese and cream. Then they are filled with ground beef, mixed vegetables and beef gravy before being deep fried.

Click here to check out all of the finalists.

Three winners will be announced on Aug. 26.

The State Fair of Texas will run Sept. 28 through Oct. 21 at Fair Park.

