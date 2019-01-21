Start your engines! 2019 Houston Auto Show kicks off at NRG Center

HOUSTON - The 2019 Houston Auto show starts Wednesday at NRG Center.

It will be the 36th year in the Bayou City. It is the largest auto show of the south, according to event organizers.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. The Havana Nights Preview Gala is Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $250 each, but $100 of each ticket is tax-deductible as a charitable donation. Click here for tickets.

The show will run from Wednesday through Sunday, and will allow Houstonians to "see, touch, drive and experience the industry’s latest and greatest offerings."

Click here to see the floor layout.

The show will run from noon to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, the show will be open from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, it will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. No one will be allowed to enter NRG Center 45 minutes prior to the close of the show.

Click here for more information about the show.

