STARS AT NIGHT: Rooftop theater in Uptown Park to show Texas-themed movie lineup

HOUSTON - Tickets go on sale Wednesday for Texas' first rooftop cinema.

It opens Oct. 3 and will be at BLVD Place in Uptown, near the intersection of San Felipe Street and Post Oak Boulevard.

The Rooftop Cinema Club released its October lineup, and it's got a bit of a Houston flavor.

Tickets go on sale at noon.

“We’re very appreciative of the warm welcome the Houston community has given us,” says Gerry Cottle, Rooftop Cinema Club founder and U.K. native. “Our team is really excited for everyone to get a first look at the opening lineup and better understand how those films fit so well with our social cinema experience.”

The opening slate of movies includes "Dirty Dancing," "Back to the Future," "Rushmore" (filmed in Houston), "Reality Bites" (filmed in Houston), "Black Panther" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre." Other Texas classics ("The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," "Dazed and Confused" and "Selena") will also be shown.

Here is the full schedule:

Tues., Oct. 2: "Reality Bites" - **Private media sneak peek**

Wed., Oct. 3: "Dirty Dancing" - ***Grand opening***

Thurs., Oct. 4: "Coming to America"

Fri., Oct. 5: "Back to the Future"

Sat., Oct. 6: "The Greatest Showman"

Tues., Oct. 9: "Footloose"

Wed., Oct. 10: "Rushmore"

Thurs., Oct. 11: "Reality Bites"

Fri., Oct. 12: "Dazed and Confused"

Sat., Oct. 13: "Selena"

Tues., Oct. 16: "Black Panther"

Wed., Oct. 17: "Steel Magnolias"

Thurs., Oct. 18: "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas"

Fri., Oct. 19: "The Birdcage"

Sat., Oct. 20: "Top Gun"

Tues., Oct. 23: "Tombstone"

Wed., Oct. 24: "The Sandlot"

Thurs., Oct. 25: "The Goonies"

Fri., Oct. 26: "Galaxy Quest"

Sat., Oct. 27: 2001: "A Space Odyssey"

Tues., Oct. 30: "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre"

Wed., Oct. 31: "Halloween" (1978)

