Starbucks offers Pumpkin Spice Latte little early this year

HOUSTON - We are still in August, but as summer winds down, Starbucks is rolling out its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte already.

Usually Starbucks releases the drink in September, but the beloved beverage is now available for fans to savor fall flavors sooner.

This year the Pumpkin Spice Latte also celebrates its 15th birthday.

"We know the PSL is a beverage that Starbucks customers wait for with anticipation all year,and we're glad we can give our fans the opportunity to get their fall fix a little earlier!" Starbucks officials said.

The seasonal favorite combines espresso and steamed milk with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. The beverage is then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. Of course, you can make adjustments when you order.

And if you really love pumpkin, Starbucks has even more to satisfy those fall flavor cravings in their grocery locations. Pumpkin lovers can purchase Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws and Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup pods.

