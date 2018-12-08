Standoff underway outside Richmond Buc-ee's involving 2 children, 2 adults

RICHMOND, Texas - A police standoff is underway outside a Buc-ee's that involved two children, a man and woman in Richmond on Saturday afternoon, according to Sugar Land police officers.

The standoff was reported at noon in the 1200 block of Crab River Road.

Police said a road rage incident in Houston led to the standoff when the male driver drove to the Buc-ee's, the man got out of the vehicle and waved a weapon at a police officer.

Sugar Land police and Fort Bend County sheriff deputies are at the scene trying to negotiate with the man, but the driver is refusing to talk, officials said.

Police said the woman and two children who were inside the vehicle are now safe.

