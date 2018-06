Police assemble at the scene of a standoff in a southwest Houston neighborhood June 15, 2018.

HOUSTON - Authorities said they were involved in a standoff Friday at a home in southwest Houston.

The incident was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 5700 block of Ariel Street, near South Gessner Road.

Houston police said a man is holed up inside the home and was threatening suicide.

SWAT officers have been called to the scene, according to officials.

