Standoff underway in north Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON - Officers were involved in a standoff Wednesday in a north Houston neighborhood, police said.
The incident was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greens Road, near Hardy Street.
Houston police tweeted that someone was holed up in a building after a family disturbance.
SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene, according to the tweet.
No injuries were reported, police said.
SWAT, HNT and PIO enroute to a barricaded suspect at 1000 Greens Road following a family disturbance. No injuries reported at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 27, 2017
