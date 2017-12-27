Standoff underway in north Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON - Officers were involved in a standoff Wednesday in a north Houston neighborhood, police said.

The incident was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greens Road, near Hardy Street.

Houston police tweeted that someone was holed up in a building after a family disturbance.

SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene, according to the tweet.

No injuries were reported, police said.

SWAT, HNT and PIO enroute to a barricaded suspect at 1000 Greens Road following a family disturbance. No injuries reported at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 27, 2017

