Standoff underway in north Houston neighborhood

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor
HOUSTON - Officers were involved in a standoff Wednesday in a north Houston neighborhood, police said.

The incident was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greens Road, near Hardy Street.

Houston police tweeted that someone was holed up in a building after a family disturbance. 

SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene, according to the tweet.

No injuries were reported, police said.

