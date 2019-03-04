UPDATE: Standoff at west Houston apartment complex ends without arrest

HOUSTON - A standoff at a west Houston apartment complex ended Monday without an arrest.
The incident was reported about noon at the neighborhood on Overbrook Lane near Gray Falls Drive.
Houston police said in a tweet that SWAT officers and negotiators have been called to help secure the surrender of a robbery suspect who is holed up in an apartment.
Video from SKY 2 showed several police and emergency vehicles at the scene.
Police said that the standoff ended about 2 p.m. when officers entered the apartment and did not find the man for whom they were looking.
