UPDATE: Standoff at west Houston apartment complex ends without arrest

Emergency vehicles are seen parked outside an apartment building in west Houston during a standoff March 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - A standoff at a west Houston apartment complex ended Monday without an arrest.

The incident was reported about noon at the neighborhood on Overbrook Lane near Gray Falls Drive.

Houston police said in a tweet that SWAT officers and negotiators have been called to help secure the surrender of a robbery suspect who is holed up in an apartment.

Video from SKY 2 showed several police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

Police said that the standoff ended about 2 p.m. when officers entered the apartment and did not find the man for whom they were looking.

