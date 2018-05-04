News

Standoff underway at Sharpstown apartment

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

HOUSTON - Police are involved in a standoff Friday at an apartment in the Sharpstown neighborhood of west Houston, according to authorities.

Houston police said in a tweet that SWAT officers and the hostage negotiation team is responding to the scene near the intersection of Fondren Road and Harwin Drive.

Police said they believe that an armed man is holed up in his apartment. The man is believed to be alone, police said.

