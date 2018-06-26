News

Standoff underway at Near Northside apartment complex

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

HOUSTON - Officers were involved in a standoff Tuesday at an apartment complex in Houston’s Near Northside neighborhood.

The incident was reported about 8:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Fulton Street, near Halpern Street.

According to a tweet by Houston police, a person believed to be involved in a stabbing is holed up on the roof of the apartment building.

SWAT officers and negotiators have been called to the scene, according to the tweet.

