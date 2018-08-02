UPDATE: Standoff underway at Channelview home listed as day

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A driver who led authorities on a short chase and opened fired on a deputy constable Thursday is barricaded inside a Channelview home that also serves as a day care, according to officials and state records.

The short pursuit involving Precinct 3 deputy constables ended after the driver crashed near Mincing and Ambrosden in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The male driver fired shots at a deputy constable, who was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

A woman and a baby stayed inside the vehicle, according to deputies.

Law enforcement said the search led them to the 1400 block of Leadenhall Circle where the driver is holed up inside a home. The address of the home is 1454 Leadenhall Circle. State records showed that a day care operates at the home.

. @HCSOTexas Pct 3 and SWAT responding to a suspect which investigators say had barricaded themselves in a building in Channelview. Media Staging on N Silver Green Drive. Investigators said there was a crash and shots fired prior to the suspect barricading himself @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/OA7YenabyG — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) August 2, 2018

Video from Sky 2 showed SWAT officers removing children from the home.

Deputies said in a tweet that everyone who was inside the home has been removed, but the man is still barricaded inside.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that parents can reunite with their children at Fire Station 3 on Dell Dale Street.

Officials have also established a perimeter in the neighborhood.

VIDEO: Deputies rescue children from Channelview home during standoff

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.