Stafford MSD board approves police patrols at schools; budget to be decided

STAFFORD, Texas - When students in Stafford head back to school on Aug. 15, there will be school resource officers on campus but it will cost the district.

Last week, Stafford Municipal School District was informed by the city of Stafford that a nearly four-decade tradition of providing dedicated campus police officers at no cost will end.

“We recently discovered that there is an interlocal agreement between the city and the school district, which was signed in 2006," said Stafford MSD Board President Christopher Caldwell. “We still have a binding agreement with the city, which would ensure that we have (school resource) officers at the campus on the first day of school."

On Thursday night, Stafford School Board members voted unanimously to meet with the city to update the interlocal agreement on school resource officers. The district will meet with city representatives at a later date to determine what the fee will be. Caldwell said that the original fee of $186,000 is negotiable.

“According to our attorneys and the attorneys of the city, that price is negotiable so our attorneys will negotiate that, along with City Council and board members,” Caldwell said.

Parents at the meeting said it was a relief to learn that the school resource officers will be present on the first day of school.

“You don’t know what can happen in an instant," said parent Deena Ramos.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.