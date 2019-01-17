STAAR tests no more? State rep files bill to eliminate exams

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas state representative has filed a bill to eliminate the STAAR test.

Rep. Brooks Landgraf of Odessa authored House Bill 736 in an attempt to effectively repeal the use of the STAAR test.

The bill was filed Jan. 10 with a note: "Relating to eliminating the requirement to use public school assessment instruments as a criterion for promotion or graduation or to make certain accountability determinations."

Landgraf said the state should value teaching over testing.

READ THE BILL BELOW

"The state's attempt to ensure academic readiness and hold school districts accountable for student achievement through standardized state-wide testing has failed," Landgraf said in a news release. "This bill will allow us to get back to the basics of education so that Texas students are prepared for college, the workforce or the military when they graduate."

Landgraf adds that the high-stakes, one-size-fits-all, teach-to-the-test mentality prevents teachers from developing creative ways for students to learn.

The 86th Texas Legislature will run through May 27.

