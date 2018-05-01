Spring woman finds lost wedding band, searches for owner

HOUSTON - A Spring woman is determined to "pay it forward," after finding an inscribed wedding band decades after her own mother's wedding band was lost and later returned by a stranger.

"A wedding band is just very special, I think. You don't want to lose it," Lisa Stout said.

Stout found the men's diamond-studded wedding band Friday on the side of the road, while walking her dog in the 22300 block of High Point Pines Drive, in the Park at Northgate Crossing neighborhood in Spring.

The inside of the ring is engaved: "Michael Kisha 04/04/2014."

"There are 11 Michael Kishas in the U.S. None are in Texas," Stout said.

Channel 2, independently, could not find anyone named "Michael Kisha" with a Texas driver's license.

Of course, Michael and Kisha could be two first names, the names of a husband and wife, but searching first names is a less definitive way to positively identify people.

A search of Harris County marriage records on April 4, 2014, also did not provide a decisive answer.

"I hope we find him," Stout said.

Stout said she has a particular interest in finding the ring's owner because decades ago, when her mother lost her wedding band, a stranger found it and returned it.

Stout has posted flyers in her neighborhood and online.



If you have an idea who owns the ring, Contact us.

