Spring ISD parents raise concern over blocked pathway for students who walk to school

SPRING, Texas - Parents of Spring Independent School District students are concerned over a blocked pathway near the school that was used for years to allow students to come through and from schools, particularly the elementary school.

A path on Tuckahoe Lane has been the path to school for the hundreds of children's for decades.

"When I saw it, I was shocked because it's been there for 40 years," said parent Rachael Megginson, a parent of the 6-year-old at Winship Elementary School.

Winship Elementary is located directly behind a now-blocked gate. The property manager said that the homeowners association had approved and funded the building of a fence to the pathway after the homeowner had asked that the gate be blocked or removed for safety reasons.

Parents, though, are worried that the alternative routes are just not as safe.

"That was wrong and spiteful. I knew it when they were building it," said Joe O'Bryant, who lives on Tuckahoe Lane, just doors away from the path, which his two children used as a route to school for years.

"We get up in the morning. Wife sees the oldest boy off to school. We just get up. I walk him to the path. I see him to the gate door," O'Bryant said. "You avoid Spring Creek (Drive) -- Spring Creek (Drive) is a dangerous road."

The property manager of the Lexington Woods neighborhood said that, in May, the homeowner who owns the property where the path and fence were built requested that the path be blocked for safety reasons. The property manager said that the previous homeowner had allowed for the gate, to help schoolchildren. The new homeowner was worried about people coming in and out. Other neighbors worried about traffic and cars.

Just over a month ago, the HOA approved and funded the building of the wooden fence, according to the property manager.



Meanwhile, some neighbors on Tuckahoe Lane never minded children using the path.

"It's going to be traffic for 15-20 minutes, but all the kids got home safe. This is the route they're used to going," O'Bryant said.

"You know there (are) small children, and with that path being closed, kids are going to have to go down here on Spring Creek Drive," Megginson said. "There (are) deep ditches on Spring Creek (Drive). There (are) cars that crash there all the time. If the roads are wet, they slide right into them."

"That concerns me. That's an accident waiting to happen," O'Bryant said.

Spring ISD released the following statement:

"It is our understanding that it is their right to build a fence since the fence is located on their property. Students still have an alternate access to the school using a sidewalk and back gate located behind the school."

The alternative path is nearly a mile from Megginson's home.

"I hope that the neighbors over there would be considerate just to open the path for the children," Megginson said.

Other neighbors said there were problems with cars, traffic and access for emergencies.

The property manager said the HOA's board members resigned. The board will have a re-election and the new member will talk with the homeowner.

