Spring family joins Click It or Ticket campaign after teen daughter's death

A Spring family will join TxDOT Thursday to raise awareness after they lost their 16-year-old daughter in a crash.

Kailee Mills was a junior at Klein Collins High School. Her parents said she was with three friends on the way to Halloween party on the night of Oct. 28 when the driver of the car she was riding in lost control.

Her parents said she had taken off her seat belt seconds before the crash to take a selfie. They said she was the only one not wearing a seat belt and she was killed.

“Complete shock. We were devastated. So preventable,” Kailee's father, David Mills, said.

Kailee's parents are working to spread their message about the importance of always wearing a seat belt.

TxDOT will launch the Click It or Ticket campaign Thursday in Houston in the parking lot of Memorial Hermann Southwest. They’ll display 929 pairs of white shoes to represent each life lost last year on Texas roads that might have been saved by a seat belt.

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 3.

Kailee’s parents created the Kailee Mills Foundation to spread their message of safety. They’re giving away stickers for people to put on their cars as a reminder to buckle up every time they get on the road.

