Spring couple lose trailer packed with $20K worth of tools to thieves

HOUSTON - A Spring couple says they were targeted by thieves early Monday morning who got away with a trailer full of $20,000 worth of tools.

Robert and Lucie Sturgill own a small construction business that they started in September 2016.



"What was in the trailer was pretty much our whole livelihood. Hand tools power tools, paint sprayers, ladders," Robert Sturgill said.

It happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Monday in the Spring Falls subdivision.

"We put our savings all our money's in there and now it's gone and it's going to take a long time to try to recover from it," Lucie Sturgill told Channel 2 News.

Surveillance video shows three men in two vehicles, a dark colored small SUV and a late model silver Toyota Tundra. Neighbors recall seeing a white male in one of the vehicles who said he was looking for a lost dog.

The recorded images capture one man acting as a lookout as the others remove the trailer from the Sturgills' work truck and attach it to the Toyota Tundra. The group then drive off, hitting a curb as they exit the cul-de-sac.

Here is a description of the trailer:

2017 utility trailer ( landscaping )

Open

6’W x 16’ L black with stainless steel side boxes mounted on the rails right side

Dual axle with a drop down tailgate

Bumper pull for a 2” ball

Texas

license plate No. 654076H

Bed of the trailer is wood painted black with white paint stains along the sides

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

