Spray-paint vapors caused fire that destroyed The Woodlands mansion, investigators say

Firefighters stand next to a home in The Woodlands that caught fire on June 13, 2019.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Fire investigators in The Woodlands said Tuesday they believe a massive fire at a mansion last week was caused by the ignition of paint vapors.

The two-alarm fire broke out Thursday evening at a home on Palmer Crest Drive. Two workers were injured in the fire.

As investigators sifted through debris, they said they were able to determine that the fire started due to a buildup of flammable paint vapors on the first floor of the home.

As the workers were spray-painting the interior, the vapors built up and ignited, causing a flash fire that quickly engulfed the home, according to investigators.

The ignition source has not been determined.

Both workers are still recovering from their burn injuries.

It is not clear if authorities found the homeowners' missing pets.

